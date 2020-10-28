Home Gossip Big BOOTY and tiny waist: More of the sexy and curvy Kikuyu... Big BOOTY and tiny waist: More of the sexy and curvy Kikuyu lady MARY WAIGANJO (PHOTOs) October 28, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SHERLYNE ANYANGO in the village: If only her parents knew what she does with that big BOOTY in Nairobi President MUSEVENI’s daughters still graze cattle yet Roysambu slay queens can’t even feed a cat (PHOTOs) Hot 96 FM presenter, EFURU, goes to work dressed like Sabina Joy ladies – Is WACHIRA WARURU seeing this? (PHOTOs) Kwani amevaa diapers? This LADY was spotted in a supermarket and Netizens can’t stop discussing her BOOTY(PHOTO) RAILA JUNIOR’S father-in-law flaunts new wife after LOUIS OTIENO destroyed his marriage with his former wife SUZANNE GACHUKIA. Kuzeeka sio dhambi – NYOTA NDOGO says and shares a PHOTO getting romantic with her aging Mzungu husband on a vacation. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,292FollowersFollow