Monday, October 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, have suffered a huge blow after Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, said he will strongly oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking in Kaloleni on Sunday, Sonko urged the locals to reject the proposed report saying it had not taken care of the needs of the common mwananchi.

“That BBI is not talking about the common man of Nairobi, it is for politicians who don’t understand the challenges of the poor. You have the power to reject this report, don’t be used as rubber stamps” Sonko said.

The county boss also took issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for the stringent measures it has undertaken to evict a section of Nairobi dwellers from their settlements without respecting their rights.

“I want to tell our president that we love him, but he should respect his people who gave him power, my administration can’t support such inhuman people,” the governor said.

The governor was speaking after visiting the Kaloleni slums where hundreds of Nairobi residents were left homeless after their houses were demolished.

The Kenyan DAILY POST