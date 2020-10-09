Friday, October 9, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has received a huge boost after over 500 Kikuyu elders endorsed his 2022 Presidential bid.

Though Raila is yet to declare his presidential ambitions, the over 500 Kikuyu elders will make a historic trip to Bondo on Saturday, where they will perform rituals to bless Raila Odinga as President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s successor.

The Bondo meeting, the first of its kind, is the boldest indication that influential figures close to State House are keen on backing Raila and not Deputy President William Ruto for the country’s top job.

Uhuru and his State House machinery have concluded only Raila can stop Ruto’s march to the House on the Hill.

“During the meeting, the [Kikuyu] elders are going to publicly announce that as far as they are concerned, Raila is their 2022 candidate,” said a source on the condition of anonymity.

The Luo Council of Elders and several MPs from Raila’s Nyanza backyard will attend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST