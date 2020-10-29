Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Gloria, is following the footsteps of her elder sister, who has turned into some sort of a socialite after quitting media to concentrate on the salon business.

Gloria is growing her fan-base on Instagram by posting hot photos flaunting her banging body.

Thirsty men are flooding her timeline with lustful comments and judging from how members of ‘Team Mafisi’ are praising her sexy body, her DM must be blowing up.

Check out these hot Instagram photos of sexy Gloria.

