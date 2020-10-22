Thursday, 22 October 2020 – KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, is married to a 27-year-old lady called Amina Mude.

Amina Mude caused a stir a few months ago after she went on a ranting spree and declared herself a single mother.

The curvy mother of two said that she had parted ways with her celebrity husband.

Amina Mude, a typical slay queen, later apologized and said that anger had forced her to go on a ranting spree and say things she didn’t intend to say.

Amina is active on Tik-Tok where she shares hot videos displaying her killer figure.

In this latest video that she posted, she rocked a figure-hugging dress and turned around, exposing her massive derriere.

Watch video.

