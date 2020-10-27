Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Popular Kikuyu musician, Ben Githae, is on the verge of releasing a new song in praise of the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Githae, who is famous for his Tano Tena song in 2017, on Sunday shared a snippet of his new song on social media and it had already gone viral.

Tano Tena was crafted to praise the Jubilee administration during the 2017 General Election.

In the new single dubbed “Tuungane na BBI” Githae goes on and on praising the document and tells Kenyans that it will guarantee peace.

In the song, Githae, who was once accused of being a deadbeat father, says BBI will foster unity and patriotism among Kenyans.

On Monday, Githae was among musicians invited at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of BBI that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

