Friday, October 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again declared that he will not seek any elective position after his term ends in 2022.

This is contrary to his foot soldiers, among them COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, and Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who are seeking to extend his term through the Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking to France 24 yesterday, Uhuru, who is currently on a state visit to France, dismissed claims that he will be seeking to become Prime Minister in 2022 when BBI sails through.

According to Uhuru, he will retire and hand over power peacefully when his term ends.

He noted that being President has been the most stressful job he has ever undertaken, saying he will rather enjoy his retirement with his wife than to engage in politics again.

“I would rather come and enjoy a holiday in France every summer than seek any other political position after my term ends,” he curtly said.

There has been fear from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp that Uhuru may never hand over power to Ruto peacefully, when he beats his rivals, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in the 2022 Presidential contest, but the declaration by Uhuru comes as a sigh of relief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST