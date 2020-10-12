Monday, 12 October 2020 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects who have been torturing and robbing victims after luring them through online dating sites.

The officers who were acting on intelligence, raided a house in Ruaka and found a Turkish national, who was subjected to torture by the suspects.

According to DCI, the suspects’ suspicious activities were unearthed a week ago when a victim met with one of the suspects identified as Mary Mukii Kioko through a dating site.

The victim met Mukii in Imara Daima Estate and upon arrival, three men emerged from the blues.

The victim was tortured and forced to reveal his ATM and Mpesa pins.

He was later dumped along Mombasa Road near Sameer Business Park.

“Jointly, the gang tortured the victim forcing him to reveal his ATM and Mpesa pins after which they withdrew the said amount through various avenues and later dumped him along Mombasa Road near Sameer Business Park,” read a tweet from DCI.

The suspects were identified as Bernard Mbugua, Fredrick Mutiso, Mary Mukii, and Kelvin Nzioki.

Nzioki was arrested at the Ruaka Cooperative Bank ATM trying to withdraw money using a victim’s ATM cards.

He had also emptied the victim’s Mpesa account.

Here are members of the notorious gang who were arrested in Ruaka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST