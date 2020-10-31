Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent indications that he may oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if it fails to address the problems facing poor Kenyans.

Speaking in Nyeri town on Friday, Ruto said he wouldn’t have a problem with the report if it factors in what he termed as “issues touching lives of the poor” and farmers.

The second in command put a strong case for the poor, saying their resolve for the inclusion of agricultural reforms will not be defeated.

“We have no problem with BBI. But because we have put issues of positions, we must put those touching on prices of agricultural commodities such as tea, coffee, milk and so on,” Ruto said.

The DP urged the pro-BBI team to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid for consensus on the proposed amendments.

“If we put issues of Mwananchi in BBI, we have no problem. But if we say it is a must, will you support it?” he asked the charged crowd, which responded in a frenzied no.

“If the issues of mwananchi are not in the report, reggae will stop.

“Issues of tea, coffee, milk must be incorporated in the report,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST