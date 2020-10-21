Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga received the report at Kisii State Lodge and urged Kenyans to read it before its launch on Monday next week.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, termed Uhuru and Raila Odinga as cowards for refusing to release the report on Tuesday during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Gusii Stadium.

He said the two resorted to releasing the report on Wednesday to stop Deputy President William Ruto from appearing in the function.

“Conman @RailaOdingaand Despot Uhuru Kenyatta are certified, cowards and criminals. They could not release their #BBINonsensein public on Mashujaa Day and had to do it SECRETLY at a fenced off and guarded colonial outfit in Kisii behind William Ruto’s back.” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

“Dear Kenyans: Now that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga have released their fraudulent and retrogressive #BBINonsensein secret at Kisii State Lodge, it is the DUTY of every Kenyan Patriot to MOBILIZE and REJECT it. #BBIReportis PURE POISON. #UhuruMustGo,” he added.

