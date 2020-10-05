Monday, October 5, 2020 – Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have taken to social media to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversarywith heartwarming messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

Michelle and Obama tied the knot on October 3, 1992 and have been blessed with two daughters, Malia 22 and Sasha 19.

Barack Obama shared a loved up photo with the former US First Lady and wrote:

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life.

“Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.

“This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote.

“Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started.

“Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

On her part, Michelle wrote: “28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion.

“So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.

“And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do.

“Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”





