Bad day for RUTO as High Court declines to stop UHURU from taming him – See what the court said about the new rules on public gatherings

Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court declined to temporarily stay the new security measures issued by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), and approved by the Cabinet, to regulate public gatherings in a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Instead, Justice Antony Murima directed that the respondents (the Attorney General and Inspector General of National Police Service) file and serve responses together with written submissions by close of business Friday, October 16.

“In order to command an orderly conduct of the court business this court will abide by the orders of the court made on 13th of this month. I will therefore not consider the request for interim conservatory orders at this point in time,” Justice Antony Murima ruled.

The court noted that the matter was coming up for directions as directed by Justice Weldon Korir.

“The order of the court was clear and that the matter was to be fixed before him for directions on the hearing.”

“The court did not make any order for consideration for prayer 2, 3 and 4 of the application,” the court noted.

Hearing of notice of motion has been slated for October 21.

Among the measures issued out last week is a requirement that leaders intending to hold a public gathering must notify the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of such intent 3-14 days before gathering.

The new regulations were meant to tame Ruto who has spanned out of control with most of his rallies ending up in chaos and violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST