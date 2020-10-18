Sunday, October 18, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has waded into the strained relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Saboti Constituency on Saturday, Babu joked that the second in command was in a “come we stay” political marriage with the Head of State and as such, it was just a matter of time before their bromance crumbled.

The ODM MP also lashed out at Ruto over his several donations to the Kenyan youth claiming the DP was duping citizens after the Government he serves in failed to provide millions of jobs as promised during the pre-election campaigns.

“Let me tell Mr. Ruto and I want the whole world to hear this…between you and Uhuru Kenyatta, there was no marriage…It was cohabitation (come we stay)…my brother Ruto…you promised our youth laptops but you brought wheelbarrows instead….you pledged to build several stadia but you are now donating carts…who wants their child to be moving around pushing carts?” Babu posed.

The controversial MP was in Saboti for an installation ceremony of the area MP Caleb Hamisi as the youth leader in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST