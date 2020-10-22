Thursday October 22, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has sparked excitement on social media after advising Kenyans not to read the just unveiled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Baba) has done so and given it a clean bill of health.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Babu said the report which was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila on Wednesday at Kisii State Lodge, is good and every Kenyan should support the document

‘Advice to Kenyans, you don’t have to read the BBI report when Baba (Raila) says it’s good then it is. He has gone through it and the content is for the interest of Kenyans. Seven years tax holiday for youth, wow,” Babu wrote.

Raila, who has been on the forefront championing for BBI, has however urged all Kenyans to read the document and understand its contents.

The former Premier also said he is ready to accept defeat if Kenyans reject the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST