Saturday, 17 October 2020 – Felix Orinda, who is popularly known as Dj Evolve, now wants to withdraw the murder case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu Owino shot Dj Evolve at close range after a scuffle at Nairobi’s B-Club.

Dj Evolve through his lawyer Kenneth Mumbo, told the court that after consulting with his family, they agreed that he should withdraw the case to concentrate on his health rather than the pending case.

According to DJ Ev0lve, the case is affecting his healing process due to divided attention.

However, the DPP has asked the court for more time to access DJ Evolve’s mental state before the case is withdrawn.

The Prosecution wants to know the motivation behind the position taken by the DJ’s family.

DPP’s request has been granted by the court.

“It is my considered view that the application by the prosecution is merited and once the DPP satisfies himself of the issues raised is expected that a comprehensive response will be given that will be able to guide the status of this case going forward,” reads court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST