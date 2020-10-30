Friday, October 30, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has come under fire after he insulted Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.

In a social media post, Owino, who is an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker, said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) doesn’t need any input from Ruto for it to pass.

Owino also said Ruto was opposed to the 2010 constitution and he was defeated badly by former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“We don’t want dialogue/conversation with Ruto coz he had sufficient time to present his views to the BBI Committee. He opposed the 2010 constitution claiming that if passed men would marry fellow men, he was defeated even after lying to us. Enough is enough let’s go for a referendum. He will get 1%, we will get 99%. Their minds are as shallow as a wheelbarrow,” Babu wrote on his Facebook page.

However, Ruto’s online soldiers were angered by Babu Owino‘s remarks and this is how they vented on social media.

“Sometimes you display emotions like a jilted lover!!continue assuming #HustlerMovement soon you will wear your underwear on your head!” Lydia Shiko wrote.

“Babu Owino: But according to me and the clip I watched about the antelope was defended!!it’s only cow’s don’t know how it went!! Danganya ngombe tuu.”Brayan Ramsey.

“Continue abusing the man whom you will yearn so much to meet after 2022. Just don’t forget to carry your Gun around DJs are all over the country.” Aaron Bett

The Kenyan DAILY POST