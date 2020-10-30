Friday, 30 October 2020 – Diamond Platnunz’s manager, Babu Tale, is the new Morogoro South East Constituency MP.

Babu Tale was elected unopposed in the just concluded Tanzanian general elections.

Tale became the flag bearer of Magufuli’s powerful CCM party after he beat a former Assistant Minister in the nominations to clinch the ticket.

Tale can now afford to put a smile on his face after he lost his wife a few months ago.

Legendary rapper Mwana FA has also clinched a Parliamentary Seat.

He will be representing Muheza constituency.

However, luck was not Professor Jay’s side after he lost his Parliamentary seat.

It’s not clear whether Babu Tale, who is rated among the best artist managers in Africa, will continue managing Diamond Platnumz.

The Kenyan DAILY POST