Monday, 12 October 2020 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, is once again a proud dad after one of his daughters graduated with a law degree.

Atwoli’s youthful wife, Mary Kilobi, shared photos of the party held at their Kajiado home to celebrate their daughter’s graduation.

Kilobi, who was dressed like a princess during the graduation party, shared photos on her Instagram page and congratulated her step-daughter saying, “Congratulations Wakili Maria.”

In July this year, Atwoli celebrated his son, Professor Lukoye Atwoli, after he was appointed to the Dean of Medical Studies at the Aga Khan University.

Atwoli has 17 children and they are all well learned.

Here are photos of his daughter Maria who has graduated as a lawyer.

