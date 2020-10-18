Sunday, October 18, 2020 – Masinde Muliro University has moved to immortalize COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli in a building.

Already plans for the construction of the building at the university in honour of Atwoli are in top gear/

The Ksh1.1 billion investment will without a doubt cement his legacy for generations to come.

The COTU boss is expected to lead Masinde Muliro University’s effort to raise money for the construction of the Dr. Atwoli International Centre for Labour and Leadership Studies (DAICELLS) at the university.

DAICELLS is expected to build a pool of skilled, adaptive, self-reliant and enterprising labour force for realizing the ‘Big Four Agenda’ currently under implementation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The trade unionist held a meeting to strategize on the plan with Education PS Samson Nabukwesi and the university council at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu yesterday.

While addressing the council in a past event, Atwoli expressed that he was honored that the university has conceptualized the centre to be named after him.

The centre will be housed in the School of Business and Economics, offering academic and executive programs in labour and industrial relations as well as public and private sector leadership and management.

The center will be built according to the highest international standards.

The building will also be used to carry out research and disseminate findings on workplace-related issues.

Atwoli, who is an alumni of the university, has promised to help to build collaboration between the DAICELLS and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

“It is envisioned that the centre will enable the sub-saharan region to achieve milestones in developing quality manpower for industrial and labour relations.”

“We hope to address the strategic options and modalities identified for the national agenda as a foundation for Vision 2030.”

“This center will create a platform for engagement and negotiation between governments, labour movements, key stakeholders and collaborators,” Atwoli stated during a past address at the university.

Atwoli joins a list of prominent leaders who are immortalized through buildings such as the William Ruto Leadership Institute (WRLI) in Makerere University and the Mama Ida Library and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls in Homa Bay County.

