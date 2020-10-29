Thursday, 29 October 2020 – A 62-year-old woman has caused chaos online after she tied the knot with a man who is young enough to be her son, if not grandson.

The aging woman exchanged vows with her 24-year-old boyfriend at a colorful wedding that was the talk of the town.

The tall, dark and handsome young Ugandan man ignored endless trolls from social media noisemakers and vowed to love his aging wife until death separates them.

Of late, there are many cases of young men falling in love with old women.

Here in Kenya, popular gospel singer, Guardian Angel, left tongues wagging a few months back after he introduced his 50-year-old lover, Esther Musila.

The 31-year-old singer said that Esther, a mother of three, is the woman God has chosen for him and vowed to love and protect her.

Here are photos of the 62-year-old woman and her newly-wed husband who is 24 years old.

The Kenyan DAILY POST