Assistant Shop Manager
Job Description
Our client in the food supply industry is looking to fill the position of Assistant Shop Manager to be based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities
- Implement business strategies to raise our customer pool, expand store traffic and optimize profitability
- Ensure high level of customer satisfaction through excellence Service and professional conduct while dealing with customers
- Maintain inventory by implementing ordering plans and stay in conduct with retail warehouse coordinator to ensure ordered goods are delivered within the shortest time possible.
- Analyze fast moving products from your store outlet and ensure your top 500 are always stocked up.
- Monthly reporting on stock, people, store profitability/sales
- Ensuring store operational costs – rent, utilities, purchasing, store licenses, staff certificates and other retail costs are kept in clear, transparent records as required by departmental heads
- Ensuring all store expenses are accounted and signed for before submitting to F&A/Retail Operations Manager
- Liaise with Stock Transfer teams to ensure slow moving products are transferred and transfer
- Reports issued on a monthly basis
- Generate monthly reports on customer payments, petty cash, short expiries
- Fully responsible for customer service standards being maintained for the retail outlet and any incidences reported to your immediate supervisor
- Responsible for co-authorization, maintenance, cleanliness, acquisition of store assets and fixtures
- Responsible for float, petty cash, labels, till machine rolls, shopping bags, stationery and other day to day materials of use.
- Liaising with mall management on store related issues (maintenance, schedules, promos, events)
- and escalating the same to Retail Operations Manager on a timely manner
- Initiating, implementing, enforcing policies on product display, layout, discipline and ensuring
- smooth processing/communication between warehouse, suppliers and shop floor.
- Deal with all issues that arise from staff or customers i.e complaints and grievances
- Provide training to improve the knowledge base of the staff and utilize corss training methods to maintain productivity when employees are absent
- Ensure discipline in working schedules and demeanor of retail shop staff, while escalating any causes for concern to HR in a timely manner
- Foster a culture of self-motivated learning of all products in the outlet, personal growth, openness to taking ownership of shortcomings in line of their responsibilities. Groom team for upward progress
- Touring the shop floor frequently to support, address issues sales/customer related issues with retail shop staff
- Overall responsible for outlet stock and equipment including stock variances, expiries and theft.
- Responsible to ensure goods received from warehouse or local suppliers are in good
- condition and quantity as well monitoring expiry dates.
- Responsible for ensuring data collection, follow up action and implementation of special offers, displays, demos etc for damaged/expiring stock in timely manner in order to optimize sales, reduce expiring inventory, escalating to ROM where support is needed. This applies to both local supplied goods and internal SKUs
- Liaising with warehouse retail coordinator for efficiency in deliveries, transfers and returns.
- Responsible for counter checking/testing special offer implementation with relevant departments. Taking timely action to control dead/slow moving stock or escalating where needed
- Ensuring physical stocks reconcile with system stocks as provided by stock audit team
- Responsible for co-sign off on store sales, profitability targets, together with ROM and seeking support on meeting the targets
- Ensuring new arrivals, special offers are clearly visible in store for accelerating consumer purchase decision
- Responsible for quality of branding, POSM, displays and consistency in brand communication/visibility within the store
- Responsible for sharing minimum inventory, sales projections and additional customer requests for their outlet
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV and Application letter to recruitment@healthy-u2000.com on or before 19th October 2020. Only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.