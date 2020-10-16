Assistant Shop Manager

Job Description

Our client in the food supply industry is looking to fill the position of Assistant Shop Manager to be based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

Implement business strategies to raise our customer pool, expand store traffic and optimize profitability

Ensure high level of customer satisfaction through excellence Service and professional conduct while dealing with customers

Maintain inventory by implementing ordering plans and stay in conduct with retail warehouse coordinator to ensure ordered goods are delivered within the shortest time possible.

Analyze fast moving products from your store outlet and ensure your top 500 are always stocked up.

Monthly reporting on stock, people, store profitability/sales

Ensuring store operational costs – rent, utilities, purchasing, store licenses, staff certificates and other retail costs are kept in clear, transparent records as required by departmental heads

Ensuring all store expenses are accounted and signed for before submitting to F&A/Retail Operations Manager

Liaise with Stock Transfer teams to ensure slow moving products are transferred and transfer

Reports issued on a monthly basis

Generate monthly reports on customer payments, petty cash, short expiries

Fully responsible for customer service standards being maintained for the retail outlet and any incidences reported to your immediate supervisor

Responsible for co-authorization, maintenance, cleanliness, acquisition of store assets and fixtures

Responsible for float, petty cash, labels, till machine rolls, shopping bags, stationery and other day to day materials of use.

Liaising with mall management on store related issues (maintenance, schedules, promos, events)

and escalating the same to Retail Operations Manager on a timely manner

Initiating, implementing, enforcing policies on product display, layout, discipline and ensuring

smooth processing/communication between warehouse, suppliers and shop floor.

Deal with all issues that arise from staff or customers i.e complaints and grievances

Provide training to improve the knowledge base of the staff and utilize corss training methods to maintain productivity when employees are absent

Ensure discipline in working schedules and demeanor of retail shop staff, while escalating any causes for concern to HR in a timely manner

Foster a culture of self-motivated learning of all products in the outlet, personal growth, openness to taking ownership of shortcomings in line of their responsibilities. Groom team for upward progress

Touring the shop floor frequently to support, address issues sales/customer related issues with retail shop staff

Overall responsible for outlet stock and equipment including stock variances, expiries and theft.

Responsible to ensure goods received from warehouse or local suppliers are in good

condition and quantity as well monitoring expiry dates.

Responsible for ensuring data collection, follow up action and implementation of special offers, displays, demos etc for damaged/expiring stock in timely manner in order to optimize sales, reduce expiring inventory, escalating to ROM where support is needed. This applies to both local supplied goods and internal SKUs

Liaising with warehouse retail coordinator for efficiency in deliveries, transfers and returns.

Responsible for counter checking/testing special offer implementation with relevant departments. Taking timely action to control dead/slow moving stock or escalating where needed

Ensuring physical stocks reconcile with system stocks as provided by stock audit team

Responsible for co-sign off on store sales, profitability targets, together with ROM and seeking support on meeting the targets

Ensuring new arrivals, special offers are clearly visible in store for accelerating consumer purchase decision

Responsible for quality of branding, POSM, displays and consistency in brand communication/visibility within the store

Responsible for sharing minimum inventory, sales projections and additional customer requests for their outlet

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and Application letter to recruitment@healthy-u2000.com on or before 19th October 2020. Only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.