Centre for Health Solutions – Kenya (CHS) is an indigenous, not-for-profit organisation with in-depth understanding of the local context, utilising local expertise and strategic partnerships to ensure the implementation of evidence informed solutions and interventions to existing and emerging public health concerns.

CHS works in partnership with various stakeholders including the Ministry of Health’s National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Lung Disease Program (NTLD-Program) towards implementation of TB care and control activities across the country. This is part of a US Government initiative against TB in Kenya with funding from USAID.

CHS is currently sourcing for a high calibre, self-motivated and dynamic individual to fill the position of an Assistant Finance Officer, Nairobi office.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Senior Finance Officer, the Assistant Finance Officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the VAT management due to its impact of disallowed cost. He/ She will be in charge of DA1 processing, documentation and timelines as per the Taxation of U.S. Government Foreign Assistance within Kenya.

Responsibilities

Continuously book all invoices with value of KES 50,000.00 and above for DA1 processing before they are forwarded for payment.

Work closely with Admin Officers and ensure that invoices received from the vendors are not more than a week old as per the invoice date to enable processing of DA1 within 30 days.

Reconcile all invoices booked in Navision and ensure all invoices above KES 50,000.00 are booked in DA1 list.

Process necessary documentation for DA1; attach original invoice to DA1 form and certified copy to the payment voucher.

Provide accurate information for typing of DA1 and ensure typing is done correctly and timely.

Ensure invoices eligible for DA1 are processed and forwarded to USAID offices within 30 days of invoice date.

File all field documents handled in addition to payment voucher documents timely and neatly to ensure easy retrieval.

Review all field requests for completeness, accuracy and consistency application of established rates. (EQA, supervision, meetings, CHVs)

Prepare review remarks for each claim to inform the beneficiary any reasons for amounts reduction in a clear and concise manner.

Prepare advance vouchers on the system.

Upload MPESA payments upon approval of payment schedules.

Support audit process.

Any other job related role that may assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting/Finance Option) or its equivalent from a recognised University.

A minimum of 2 years working experience in a busy environment.

A professional seeking accountancy qualification, such as CPA or ACCA will be an added advantage.

Computer literate and working experience in Navision accounting packages.

Familiarity with the local and international accounting standards.

Good interpersonal skills and excellent excel skills.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as Assistant Finance Officer: CHS/HR/TBARCII/AFO/01/2020 by 5.00 PM, Wednesday, October, 7 2020.