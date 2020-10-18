Jumuia Hospitals Ltd. a chain of hospitals providing both primary and secondary health care services and a subsidiary of the National Council of Churches of Kenya, invites applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates, to fill the following positions in their Hospitals.
Assistant Accountant /In-charge Billing (1) Position, Jumuia Hospital Huruma (REF: AA-JHH)
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To provide and promote financial accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital by assisting the Accountant
Responsibilities
- In charge of Billing Department
- Prepare petty cash vouchers, processing, ledger posting and cash reconciliation.
- Prepare, payment vouchers, cheques for approval.
- Supervise clerical staff, billing, shop, ward secretary and morgue.
- Make daily banking of billing, morgue and shop receipts.
- Input data into the hospital HMIS
- Prepare monthly bank reconciliations
- Verify purchases cash/credit for the stores/kitchen/shop to ensure payments of the same will be in order.
- Ensure statutory returns are filed timely.
- Suppliers’ payments are made timely.
- Update MIS in conjunction with HRIO
- Any other responsibilities as assigned by the accountant / management
Qualifications
- At least Secondary School Education (KCSE).
- Specialised Training/Professional Qualifications
- BBA/Bcom (Finance/Accounting option) or its equivalent
- CPA Finalist
- Other Competencies/Abilities/Skills Required
- Working knowledge of accounting systems,
- Analytical, technical and logical approach to problem solving
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills
- Strong report writing and presentation skills
- Self-motivated and quick to take initiative
- Relevant Job Experience
- Must have worked in a similar position for at least two years
How to Apply
Qualified and Interested candidates who uphold high Christian values should visit www.ncck.org, download the JH JOB APPLICATION FORM 072020 and fill it. All duly filled application forms MUST be on PDF format as one single file and sent via email to recruitment@jumuiahospitals.org indicating job title in the email subject line. The application form to be received not later than October 20, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
DISCLAIMER
The Public is advised that NCCK/Jumuia Hospitals do NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.