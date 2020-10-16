Jumuia Hospitals Ltd. a chain of hospitals providing both primary and secondary health care services and a subsidiary of the National Council of Churches of Kenya, invites applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates, to fill the following positions in their Hospitals.

Assistant Accountant /In-charge Billing (1) Position, Jumuia Hospital Huruma (REF: AA-JHH)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide and promote financial accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital by assisting the Accountant

Responsibilities

In charge of Billing Department

Prepare petty cash vouchers, processing, ledger posting and cash reconciliation.

Prepare, payment vouchers, cheques for approval.

Supervise clerical staff, billing, shop, ward secretary and morgue.

Make daily banking of billing, morgue and shop receipts.

Input data into the hospital HMIS

Prepare monthly bank reconciliations

Verify purchases cash/credit for the stores/kitchen/shop to ensure payments of the same will be in order.

Ensure statutory returns are filed timely.

Suppliers’ payments are made timely.

Update MIS in conjunction with HRIO

Any other responsibilities as assigned by the accountant / management

Qualifications

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE).

Specialised Training/Professional Qualifications

BBA/Bcom (Finance/Accounting option) or its equivalent

CPA Finalist

Other Competencies/Abilities/Skills Required

Working knowledge of accounting systems,

Analytical, technical and logical approach to problem solving

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Strong report writing and presentation skills

Self-motivated and quick to take initiative

Relevant Job Experience

Must have worked in a similar position for at least two years

How to Apply

Qualified and Interested candidates who uphold high Christian values should visit www.ncck.org, download the JH JOB APPLICATION FORM 072020 and fill it. All duly filled application forms MUST be on PDF format as one single file and sent via email to recruitment@jumuiahospitals.org indicating job title in the email subject line. The application form to be received not later than October 20, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

DISCLAIMER