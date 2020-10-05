Monday, October 5, 2020 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region have strongly condemned the ugly political confrontations that were witnessed at Kenol, in Murang’ a County, over the weekend.

The chaos that erupted ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the area, left two people dead and several nursing injuries.

Speaking to journalists at his home in Nyeri County, Mt Kenya youth leader, Moses Mwenda, regretted the incident that claimed the lives of two youthful Kenyans and disrupted businesses of struggling entrepreneurs in Kenol town.

“The perpetrators and sponsors of the skirmishes we witnessed at Kenol town must be brought to book with immediate effect.

“It is sad and disheartening that we have started to lose lives of young, ambitious, and vibrant Kenyans at this earlier stage, two years to the next General Election,” Mwendwa said.

“I have heard the IG has issued a warrant of arrest against MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome. That is a good move.

“However, we have other leaders thought to be behind the deadly chaos such as Sabina Chege, Maina Kamanda, and Wambugu Ngunjiri.

“They must be arrested as well,” Mwenda added.

Mwenda‘s sentiments were echoed by former Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, who warned the youths against being used by politicians to cause violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST