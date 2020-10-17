Saturday, October 17, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may lock down the country yet again following the spike in Covid-19 cases.

This was revealed by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who noted that they are considering introducing new measures, including lockdowns, to mitigate the increase of Covid-19 Cases.

Sources close to CS Kagwe revealed that he has called for an urgent meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee to be held on Sunday to brainstorm on how to curb the rising number of cases.

This comes only days after schools reopened on October 12 for Form 4s, Class 8 and grade 4.

The Health CS is expected to recommend some restrictions to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has always maintained that another lockdown is always on the table, should the situation deteriorate.

During his last speech in September, the President put the onus on Kenyans that their civic duty would be tested to curb the spread of the virus.

“I will not hesitate to escalate containment measures in the event any of these indicators register on my dashboard,” Uhuru had warned.

The increase in the number of cases has been attributed to reckless abandon with which Kenyans have resumed their daily activities.

Political gatherings that have been held without adherence to the safety guidelines have also contributed to the spread of the virus.

The Government is concerned that the spike in Covid-19 cases could plunge the country into an undesirable crisis even as the ministry allays fears of a second wave.

