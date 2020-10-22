Thursday, October 22, 2020 – The controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has proposed an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This means IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his entire staff at IEBC will be sent packing and will never oversee the 2022 General Elections.

According to the report, the sacking of Chebukati and his team will pave the way for the selection of a new team using different criteria that would enhance credibility, reliability and accountability.

“Enhance the capacity of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to deliver free and fair elections by removing all current Commissioners and establishing a new Commission for the next election,” recommended the Senator Yusuf Haji-led team.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, are pinning their hope on the same IEBC to conduct the BBI referendum.

The committee also recommended all IEBC staff be contracted to serve for a period of three years renewed only once.

This, according to the report, would enable every new Commission to determine its own direction rather than becoming captive of the IEBC Secretariat that ordinarily stays in office for ten years.

On Returning Officers, the report suggested they be appointed through a system similar to that of hiring commissioners and be contracted on a part-time basis.

The ROs should not be allowed to oversee more than one general election.

The chairman of IEBC will also be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to cure the conflict that has previously been witnessed between the two offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST