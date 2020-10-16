Friday, October 16, 2020 – Just hours after Deputy President William Ruto addressed a mammoth crowd in Nyamira, a section of youths in the area began protesting against him.

Moments after Ruto left Nyamira, the youths congregated and began bashing the DP.

They warned him and his allies against insulting and disrespecting “their son” Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, especially while in their land.

Led by Josephine Nyang’au, the angry youths took to the streets and protested insults directed at Matiang’i by the DP, and his allies, and demanded the CS be respected, especially in his own backyard.

“We do not want a leader who comes here in the name of empowerment but end ups abusing other leaders.”

“We demand respect for our son Matiang’i,” stated the angry youth.

They urged the DP to stop associating with Gusii politicians who were out to insult the CS, arguing they would not contribute much to Ruto’s race to State House.

“We do not want wheelbarrows but agendas and they should not be about insulting Matiang’i,” another youth said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST