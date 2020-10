Thursday, 08 October 2020– After facing endless trolls on social media from body shamers, sexy and curvy Kikuyu ladies are flocking to social media to prove that they can also Gerrit.

This lady called, Wangari Thiongo, has left men craning their necks after she posted a video flaunting her curvy body.

Rocking a maxi dress, the well-endowed lady left little for the male fraternity to imagine.

She has a very hot body that is worth flaunting.

See the video and photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST