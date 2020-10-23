Friday, 23 October 2020 – A young man has lost his life following a domestic dispute.

The victim, a 25-year-old man identified as Mwago Mungai, is said to have been killed by his 23-year-old wife.

According to neighbors, Mungai and his wife used to engage in frequent fights before he lost his life.

His wife had been threatening to kill him before she committed the macabre murder on Thursday.

The deceased died on the spot after his wife stabbed him in the neck.

News of Mungai’s untimely death was shared on the popular Modern Kenyan Corps Facebook page.

Here’s a photo of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST