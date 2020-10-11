Sunday, October 11, 2020 – There was drama inside Omogwa SDA church in Nyamira County, on Saturday, after a Jubilee Party MP confronted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for disrupting Deputy President William Ruto’s fundraisers in Kebirigo High School on Thursday.

Matiang’i had travelled to Nyamira to hold a fundraiser in aid of the church but Kitutu Masaba MP, Shandrack Mose, who is an area lawmaker, confronted the CS for disrupting Ruto’s event.

Matiang’i, who was seated at the front bench of the church was seen scratching his head as he was lectured by the Tanga Tanga MP like a child.

Here is the video of Shadrack Mose lecturing Matiang’i for being used by the ‘deep state’ to disrupt Ruto’s rallies.

Kitutu Masaba Mp confronts CS Fred Matiangi in Church today for a meeting him and three other MPs for stopping William Ruto meeting in kisii. Matiangi was at Omogwa SDA Church where he conducted a funds drive in aid of the church's construction. pic.twitter.com/1W6KJhPI5F — ENG. E. KIPYAP (@kipyap_) October 10, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST