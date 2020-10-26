Monday, 26 October 2020 – Keroche Brewery heiress, Anerlisa Muigai’s husband has converted to Islam.

Revealing this on his Instagram account on Friday, the Tanzanian singer said that he had decided to convert from Christianity to Islam.

The news comes days after his wife revealed that they had some marriage issues and they were not in good terms.

The bongo star shared photos in a kanzu and in the mosque to confirm his new faith.

In his declaration, Ben Pol joined Muslims at the Masjid Ma ’Moor Mosque and pronounced it to the world that he is now of a different religious persuasion.







