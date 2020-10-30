Friday, 30 October 2020 – Amina Abdi has decided to leave her show at Capital FM – a program she has hosted for almost a decade now.

The news about her resignation were revealed by her co-host, Fareed Kimani, who has been hosting the morning show alone over the last few weeks.

“Amina Abdi will not be returning and I will be joined soon by a new co-host.”

“She has gone to do big and better things,” said Fareed.

Amina did not disclose any reason behind her decision to leave and instead decided to delete almost everything to do with Capital FM only leaving what she promotes and the Trend show on NTVthat she hosts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST