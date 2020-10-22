Thursday, 22 October 2020 – Julie Marjorie was once a famous Kenyan socialite before she took a break from the showbiz scene.

The young socialite was linked to an affair with disgraced former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

She would post photos flashing wads of cash and displaying a lavish lifestyle that was reportedly sponsored by Waititu.

Julie Marjorie recently made a comeback on social media by posting photos of her daughter.

It seems she was impregnated as she was going about her flesh peddling business.

She may have ditched the crazy socialite life after becoming a mother.

Julie is now a single mother working hard silently to bring up her daughter.

See photos of her grown-up daughter.

