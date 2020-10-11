Sunday, 11 October 2020 – Ambitious Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, is eyeing the Presidency in 2022 and despite being labeled as a non-starter, he is busy visiting various parts of the country hunting for votes.

Mutua is campaigning under the slogan ‘Mambo Fresh Na Mutua’.

The youthful Governor has decided to play politics in a different way.

During the frequent ‘Met The People Tours’, the Governor listens to problems affecting Kenyans and pens them down.

Is he serious or it’s just another PR stunt?

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST