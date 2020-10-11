Sunday, 11 October 2020 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, was humiliated badly after residents of Tharaka Nithi chased him away when he visited the area for his ‘Meet The People’ tour.

Mutua has been criss-crossing the country hunting for votes after he joined the Presidential race.

Residents of Tharaka Nithi, an area where Uhuru and Ruto received massive support during the 2017 election, started chanting pro-Ruto slogans after Mutua’s caravan made its way into the town.

The residents questioned why Ruto’s function in Kisii was banned yet Mutua was allowed to roam freely in the area while campaigning.

“Hustler, Sisi tunataka Ruto’’, the residents were heard chanting as Mutua watched helplessly.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST