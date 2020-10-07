Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Suspected Al Shabaab terrorists yesterday attacked a passenger bus that was headed to Mandera from Nairobi.

According to Mandera South Deputy Commissioner Joshua Kitakwa, several people were injured in the attack which happened between Dabacity and Kutulo.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the bus was from Mecca Company.

Authorities suspect that the terrorist group has been taking advantage of internal wrangles and infighting among residents to operate in the area.

The incident comes just weeks after three people were abducted in Mandera County.

Police told the media that the victims were masons travelling to Lafey Town for work.

The abduction happened about 30 kilometers from Lafey Town.

In August, over 50 suspected terrorists were reportedly seen crossing the Kenya-Somali border prompting Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha to raise concerns during a security meeting.

The increased terrorist activity in the area has resulted in the resumption of construction of the controversial 700 km wall at the Kenya-Somalia border.

The perimeter wall is expected to have observation posts where electronic surveillance cameras to monitor movements on either side of the border.

The Kenyan DAILY POST