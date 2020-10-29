Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted renowned scholar, Prof Makau Mutua and lawyer, Donald Kipkorir for hating on Deputy President William Ruto.

Makau, who is a law scholar based at Buffalo Law School in New York and Kipkorir, have been focusing their energy on DP Ruto and this has forced Ahmednasir to attack them.

“The problem I have with my friends Prof @makaumutua & SC @DonaldBKipkorir is that they have no time for their party & its flag bearer Baba. Instead, they spend considerable energy belittling DP Ruto.

Their irrational hatred for him clouds their thoughts & render them rudderless,” Ahmednasir wrote on Twitter.

Prof Makau Mutua had earlier asked Ahmednasir together with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, to stop complaining about President Uhuru.

Mutua claimed that the only way Ahmednasir, Murkomen and Itumbi will stop their attacks on Uhuru is if he endorses DP Ruto come 2022.

“I don’t want to hear @kipmurkomen or @OleItumbi let alone @ahmednasirlaw COMPLAINING about Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta. To them, Mr Kenyatta will become a saint IMMEDIATELY if he ENDORSES @WilliamsRuto. No one should be deceived by their hifalutin JIBBA JABBA!” said Mutua.

