Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description       

Reporting to the Labour Efficiency manager, the Administrator – Easy Roster will ensure the integrity and accuracy of information processed on the company’s employee roster and attendance system, in compliance with legislation and company policies and procedure.

Responsibilities

  • Create and maintain accurate Customer records on the Easy Roster (ER) database, as required for all contractual and ad hoc / sundry guarding customers.
  • Create and maintain rosters for all Customer sites on the ER system, ensuring the provision of manpower in compliance with contractual requirements.
  • Print duty rosters for CSM/Contract Managers
  • In cooperation with the HR Department, create, maintain and update accurate employee records on the ER database
  • Export the correct roster hours worked to the payroll for payment within specified deadlines and time frame

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary education
  • Previous experience as Data input assistance / administrator
  • Knowledge of wage and labour management procedures
  • Advanced computer skills (IT advantageous)
  • Communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Delivering great customer service
  • Sharing and cooperating
  • Dealing with changing circumstances
  • Understanding the organizational environment
  • Attention to detail

How to apply

