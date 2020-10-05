Position: Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Labour Efficiency manager, the Administrator – Easy Roster will ensure the integrity and accuracy of information processed on the company’s employee roster and attendance system, in compliance with legislation and company policies and procedure.
Responsibilities
- Create and maintain accurate Customer records on the Easy Roster (ER) database, as required for all contractual and ad hoc / sundry guarding customers.
- Create and maintain rosters for all Customer sites on the ER system, ensuring the provision of manpower in compliance with contractual requirements.
- Print duty rosters for CSM/Contract Managers
- In cooperation with the HR Department, create, maintain and update accurate employee records on the ER database
- Export the correct roster hours worked to the payroll for payment within specified deadlines and time frame
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary education
- Previous experience as Data input assistance / administrator
- Knowledge of wage and labour management procedures
- Advanced computer skills (IT advantageous)
- Communication skills (written and verbal)
- Delivering great customer service
- Sharing and cooperating
- Dealing with changing circumstances
- Understanding the organizational environment
- Attention to detail
