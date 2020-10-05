Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Labour Efficiency manager, the Administrator – Easy Roster will ensure the integrity and accuracy of information processed on the company’s employee roster and attendance system, in compliance with legislation and company policies and procedure.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain accurate Customer records on the Easy Roster (ER) database, as required for all contractual and ad hoc / sundry guarding customers.

Create and maintain rosters for all Customer sites on the ER system, ensuring the provision of manpower in compliance with contractual requirements.

Print duty rosters for CSM/Contract Managers

In cooperation with the HR Department, create, maintain and update accurate employee records on the ER database

Export the correct roster hours worked to the payroll for payment within specified deadlines and time frame

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary education

Previous experience as Data input assistance / administrator

Knowledge of wage and labour management procedures

Advanced computer skills (IT advantageous)

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Delivering great customer service

Sharing and cooperating

Dealing with changing circumstances

Understanding the organizational environment

Attention to detail

How to apply

Click here to apply