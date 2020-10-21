Job Title: HR Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Reports To: Human Resources Manager

Job Description

The HR Administrator will be responsible to provide functional and administrative support to the HR Department.

Responsibilities

Leave Administration and management

Support Employee Engagement activities and promote HR best practices

Ensure accurate and timely HR reports and database update.

Ensure Personnel files and staff database are up to date.

Responsible for submission of payroll inputs to payroll department.

Responsible for maintaining a vacancy matrix, preparing business justification for the hires, sourcing and short listing desirable candidates, coordinating interviews, issuing offers and contracts to selected candidates and finally taking them through the Induction process for junior level staff.

Support in training needs identification in liaison with HRM and Business Unit Heads.

Support in development and implementation of training calendar.

Responsible for ensuring smooth running of all benefits offered to employees which included Medical, Group Life, Pension and GPA/WIBA and sourced and analyzed quotes from different suppliers.

Expatriate Staff Management which involve and not limited Work Permit and Dependent Pass application.

Management of HR Vendors

In liaison with Human Resources Manager, support in generation of monthly HR reporting.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources/ Business field with Higher Diploma in HR.

At least 3 years’ experience in a busy HR Office.

Member of IHRM

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

Good organization skills and a high level of attention to detail.

Ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment and work effectively within a team

Excellent problem solving skills and good people skills

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Administration or sales and marketing assistant experience preferred.

Experience in Immigration processes is an added advantage.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Applications close on 28th October 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.