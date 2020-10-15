Position: Hospital Administrator (1) Position

Location : Huruma

REF: HA-JHH

Job description

Jumuia Hospitals Ltd. a chain of hospitals providing both primary and secondary health care services and a subsidiary of the National Council of Churches of Kenya, invites applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates, to fill the following positions in their Hospitals.

Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, the holder of this position is responsible for providing operational leadership to Jumuia Hospitals to achieve an integrated holistic strategy in delivery of health care services, build and maintain an excellent reputation as centers. They will also ensure that the strategic, business objectives and values are put in place.

Responsibilities

Overall Responsibility

To develop and implement standard operating systems (SOPs) for all the departments under operations. Responsible for implementing and achieving the hospital and departmental policies, objectives and operational procedures through department Heads. Review, monitor, and revise policies and procedures in coordination with the management. To develop business plans and specify individual staff target to pave way for achieving the overall departmental objectives and targets. Data management, analysis, interpretations and develop strategies for up lifting and reporting the same to the CEO / Board of directors.

Administrative Responsibilities

To develop key operational metrics to improve the efficiency and turnaround time. To anticipate bottlenecks in the departmental operations and put in place back-up plans. To religiously work on cost control, without compromising on service and quality. Ensure that regular meetings are held with the concerned consultants, functional heads and staffs to review the daily functioning of the hospital and obtain feedbacks and put necessary corrective strategies in the action plan. To build strong employee / patient / hospital / doctor relationship. Ensure that the service offered far exceeds the guest’s expectations. Overall responsible for patient / attender satisfaction across the assigned verticals and ensure that all guests complaints are handled promptly and effectively. To be responsible in managing all medico legal cases in coordination with the medical administrator / CEO / Board of Directors. To always keep the management informed of key issues and implement their feedback. To ensure smooth day to day functioning of the department / verticals assigned. Responsible for ensuring the availability of sufficient health care staff to carry out the administrative tasks efficiently and effectively.

Human Resource Management

Responsible to supervise the staffs, maintain discipline and appraise their performance from time to time in coordination with HR. Ensure maintenance of highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness. Oversee duty rosters in order to ensure effective utilization of manpower. Manage the outsourced staff and ensure efficient running of the hospital. Maintain an efficient patient feedback and response system to gather feedback and respond to problems in a timely manner.

Financial Responsibility

Monitor the performance of the hospital in terms of revenue & profitability against targets and take corrective steps as required. Undertake cost optimization initiatives such as reducing the usage of consumables, monitoring fixed costs, variable costs, overheads etc. Develop and implement systems, policies, protocols for smooth functioning. Strategic management and decision making of the region for increase in the patient flow, revenue of the centre and satisfaction of the patients. Supportive for projects, facilities, maintenance, finance and accounts, purchase, marketing etc. Corporate relations – TPA /insurance and corporate patient care and payment follow-up. Hold responsibility for service-quality standards and adherence to budgetary restrictions of security, housekeeping, food & beverages, engineering, hospital support services, patient care services and ancillary business services. Act as custodian of all government and statutory compliances for non-medical services. Short-list, train, schedule and motivate all manpower (including contracted) for all non-clinical departments (that come under incumbent’s direct purview) and get maximum output with respect to time and service standards. Maintain good rapport with the community, church leaders and other important person in and around vicinity in order to run the hospital functions smoothly.

Qualifications

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE).

Masters in Business Administration/ Health Management Systems

Degree in Business Administration/ Hospital Management/ Health Management System

CPA Part III

Knowledge in Financial Management

Knowledge in Marketing Skills

Leadership skills a must

Self-motivated and quick to take initiative

Must have worked in a similar position for at least three years

How to apply

Qualified and Interested candidates who uphold high Christian values should visit http://www.ncck.org, download the JH JOB APPLICATION FORM 072020 and fill it. All duly filled application forms MUST be on PDF format as one single file and sent via email to recruitment@jumuiahospitals.org indicating job title in the email subject line. The application form to be received not later than October 20, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

