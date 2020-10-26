Closing date: November 9, 2020

The Administrative Assistant will provide service in the day-to-day delivery of responsive, effective and efficient administrative activities in support of ACHAP operations. S/he will provide consistent and high-quality support administrative services and contribute to ensure operational effectiveness in support of high-quality programming.

Specific tasks will include

Handle the front office operations

Handling office tasks, such as filing, generating reports and presentations, setting up for meetings, and reordering supplies.

Providing real-time scheduling support by booking appointments and preventing conflicts.

Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, cars, and making hotel and restaurant reservations.

Using computers to generate reports, transcribe minutes from meetings, create presentations, and conduct research on tasks

Facilitate communication with all units of the County Office and external stakeholders as relevant. Send/receive and distribute all incoming and outgoing correspondence.

Provide specialized administrative transactions and processes (e.g. translate, type, proofread, and/or format documents; record and transcribe meeting minutes; draft simple correspondence messages).

Prepare transactional documents in support of general operations processes and support coordination of transaction processing (e.g. payment requests, travel authorizations, travel advances, visas, etc.).

Compile data perform data entry and data verification in relation to general administration processes (e.g. various contact lists, employee leave schedules, staff attendance reports, Vehicle Log Sheets review, visitors’ welcome packages, etc.).

Support travel and logistics arrangements for staff and visitors to the county office.

Schedule and coordinate appointments.

Provide logistical and communication support to event planning activities.

Support implementation of property management processes, such as property receipt and distribution, property labeling, physical counts, etc.

Manage office assets and ensure the asset register is up to date, accurate and with quality information and data

Provide administrative and clerical support to HR transactions and processes

Prepare and process transactional documents for payment purposes

Supervise, support and guide Driver/logisticians appropriate.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications to: hr@africachap.org indicating position you are applying for on the subject of the email. Closing date: 9th November 2020