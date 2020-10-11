A small clinic is looking for a passionate, dedicated and trustworthy individual to fill in the role of an administrative assistant.

The duties involve the following:

1. Greeting patients and ensuring their records are handled.

2. Good knowledge of computers as they will be required to create receipts and log information into the system

3. Confident and able to handle phone calls, schedule appointments, and work in a fast environment while being polite.

4. Handle a small amount of cash from patients

5. Ability to integrate with staff and work as a team

6. Coordination of activities for the doctors

7. Handle incoming and outgoing mail and parcels.

8. Good oral and written Swahili and English skills

9. Handle phone calls and billing

The individual must have a good track record of being an honest and trustworthy individual.

They must be within comfortable commute of Parklands, Nairobi (very important)

Applicants can email – hr.keiaa@gmail.com with their CVs and a cover letter stating why they are good for that job.