Title: Admin Assistant – Flower Company

Gross Salary: 80k

Job Description

Our Client is a Kenyan owned company that exports flowers worldwide for over 10 years. They seek to hire a detail-oriented Admin Assistant to join their fast-paced environment and provide support to the sales and finance department.

Responsibilities

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and booked into the computerized accounting systems

Ensuring regular booking of invoices and receipt payment

Liaise with the sales team in verifying invoices

Checking suppliers State of accounts.

Sending statements to buyers

Verifying supplier statements before payment

Ensuring all filing is done in a timely, accurate and organised manner

Carrying out other related tasks as might be required from time to time

Qualifications

At least 4 years’ experience in a busy and fast paced environment

Must conversant with quick books

Experience in manufacturing industry or Flower Company is an added advantage

Female candidates are encouraged to apply

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

Must have attention to detail

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion. Able to meet strict deadlines

Excellent planning and organizational skills

NB: MUST BE CONVERSANT WITH QUICKBOOKS

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Flower Company) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 4th November 2020.