Title: Admin Assistant – Flower Company

Gross Salary:  80k

Job Description

Our Client is a Kenyan owned company that exports flowers worldwide for over 10 years. They seek to hire a detail-oriented Admin Assistant to join their fast-paced environment and provide support to the sales and finance department.

Responsibilities

  • Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and booked into the computerized accounting systems
  • Ensuring regular booking of invoices and receipt payment
  • Liaise with the sales team in verifying invoices
  • Checking suppliers State of accounts.
  • Sending statements to buyers
  • Verifying supplier statements before payment
  • Ensuring all filing is done in a timely, accurate and organised manner
  • Carrying out other related tasks as might be required from time to time

Qualifications

  • At least 4 years’ experience in a busy and fast paced environment
  • Must conversant with quick books
  • Experience in manufacturing industry or Flower Company is an added advantage
  • Female candidates are encouraged to apply
  • Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
  • Must have attention to detail
  • Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion. Able to meet strict deadlines
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills

NB: MUST BE CONVERSANT WITH QUICKBOOKS

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Flower Company) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 4th November 2020.

