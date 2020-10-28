Title: Admin Assistant – Flower Company
Gross Salary: 80k
Job Description
Our Client is a Kenyan owned company that exports flowers worldwide for over 10 years. They seek to hire a detail-oriented Admin Assistant to join their fast-paced environment and provide support to the sales and finance department.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and booked into the computerized accounting systems
- Ensuring regular booking of invoices and receipt payment
- Liaise with the sales team in verifying invoices
- Checking suppliers State of accounts.
- Sending statements to buyers
- Verifying supplier statements before payment
- Ensuring all filing is done in a timely, accurate and organised manner
- Carrying out other related tasks as might be required from time to time
Qualifications
- At least 4 years’ experience in a busy and fast paced environment
- Must conversant with quick books
- Experience in manufacturing industry or Flower Company is an added advantage
- Female candidates are encouraged to apply
- Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
- Must have attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion. Able to meet strict deadlines
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
NB: MUST BE CONVERSANT WITH QUICKBOOKS
How to apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant – Flower Company) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 4th November 2020.