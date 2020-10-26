Job Summary

Azmasoft Consulting Ltd is an audit/data technology company based in Nairobi, Kenya. Our client base includes both public and private sectors across the East and West Africa Region.

We are looking for an Admin Assistant who will report to management.

Admin Assistant Responsibilities

• Provide general administrative support to the entire office

• Performing office duties that include ordering supplies and managing a records database.

• Accurately recording minutes from meetings.

• Preparing invoices, cheques and other documents as required.

• Filing and retrieving corporate records, documents, and reports.

• Preparing tenders/proposal documents and delivery

• Internal and external preparation for attending conferences

• Organizing and preparing for other business events such as trainings

• Using various software including Word, Spreadsheets, PowerPoint, Adobe pro, Aalesforce among others

• Preparing all documents for making payments e.g. statutory, supplier, business partner payments

• Involved in all billing and collection tasks. This will involve interactions with clients and business partners

• Preparing contract documents and follow-up of contract signing with the relevant parties

• Prepare and share client quotations in a timely manner

Admin Assistant Qualifications

• Business Administration degree/ diploma or any equivalent

• Proven experience (6 months to 2 years) as an admin/executive assistant or other relevant administrative support experience.

• In-depth understanding of entire MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

• Ability to organize a daily workload by priorities.

• Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment.

• A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills.

• Professional level verbal and written communications skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply using this Google Form below by 27th October 2020, only those shortlisted will be contacted: https://forms.gle/AVNPxQqVL3dFxgpT9