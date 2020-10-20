Closing date: October 28, 2020

HIAS Refugee Trust of Kenya (HRTK) – Kenya Office

VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT

Job title: Accounts Payable Officer

Reporting to: Head of Finance and Operation

Grade: 5

Location: Kenya

Duration: 2 months with possibility of renewal subject to availability of funding and performance.

Introduction

HIAS is an international nonprofit organization with a vision for a world in which refugees, displaced persons and asylum seekers find welcome, safety and freedom. HIAS operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through protection, resilience, economic inclusion and provision of durable solutions.

Organizationally, HIAS is guided by its Refugee Rights Framework. This rights-based approach, based on international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law and practice, provides a programming framework for HIAS’ focus on refugee protection. This framework prioritizes programming impact that ensures forcibly displaced people realize their potential and become contributors to society, with this impact being achieved through the realization of legal and civil rights and social and economic rights including through 1) the right to protection from harm, violence and discrimination, 2) the right to recovery from the shock of displacement, and 3) the right to economic self-sufficiency and inclusion.

HIAS is an international nonprofit organization with a stand for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety and freedom. HIAS operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through community based protection including psychosocial support, resilience building, resettlement and provision of durable solutions. HIAS seeks to recruit an Accounts Payable Officer who will be responsible for processing invoices, preparation and issuing payments to clients and suppliers.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

· Reviewing clients’ social assistance requisitions and prepares a schedule for cash withdrawal.

· Preparing bank letters to transfer clients’ social assistance**

· Making petty cash payments and preparing petty cash ledgers

· Preparing cash count certificates for all offices.

· Processing client assistance and programme requisitions.

· Handling client payment issues.

· Preparing and handling payments due to suppliers.

· Handling all Banking cards transactions for clients.

· Liaison with the site offices to obtain petty cash records for the period

· Collating and filing of petty cash vouchers

· Entering transactions into the Great Plains Accounting System.

· Assist in development of various accountability vouchers for use in the finance office

· Assist in the preparation for audit of books of accounts by internal and external auditors**

· Assist in carrying out of training for staff on expected accounting documents, for example, Petty cash, advances accounting, etc.

· Perform other related duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

· A minimum of either a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance or CPA(K)

· A minimum of 2 years’ working experience in the Accounting or Finance Field

· Working knowledge of and experience in an Accounting System will be an added advantage

· Ability to maintain general ledgers

· Knowledge and experience in accounts payable

Required Skills & Competencies

· Have good communication skills in written and spoken English.

· Accuracy and efficiency when completing data entry tasks

· Have good analytical skills and must be proactive.

· Solid organizational skills as well as the ability to be flexible and work well under pressure.

· Computing skills, including the ability to operate computer based accounting software, MS Office suite

· Ability to work in a demanding and high pressured environment

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment.kenya@hias.org indicating the Vacancy Number HRTK/AP/10/2020 on the subject line. Kindly indicate your expected salary.

Closing Date: 28th October, 2020 5.00pm

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Late applications will not be considered.

HRTK is an equal opportunity employer, does not charge candidates for recruitment and dissociates itself from any entity defrauding candidates.