Position: Accounts Associate – Payables
Location: Thika
Number of posts: 1
Responsibilities
- Flag and clarify any unusual or questionable invoice items or prices
- Sort, code and match invoices
- Ensure payments are made in a timely manner
- Track expenses and process expense reports
- Post transactions to journals, ledgers and other records
- Reconcile accounts payable transactions
- Prepare analysis of accounts and ledgers
- Maintain vendor/payable files
- Correspond with vendors and respond to inquiries
- Support timely production of Management Accounts
- Assist with month end closing process
- Provide supporting documentation for audits
- Support monthly bank reconciliation process
- Provide assistance and support relating to the procurement process
- Any other duty assigned by the line manager from time to time
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting or a related degree
- CPA(K)
- At least 3 years’ experience dealing with accounts payable in a busy accounts office
- Experience working in a learning institution will be a distinct advantage
- Hands on experience working with a relevant accounting software/ERP. Those with sage X3 experience have added advantage
- Team player
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Organizing and prioritizing
- Confidentiality
- Proper judgement
- Excellent communication skills
- Vendor relationship skills
- Information management skills
- Problem analysis and problem-solving skills
- Professional integrity
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Flexibility
How to apply
Please send your applications to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke not later than 23rd October, 2020 stating clearly on the email subject line and on your application letter reference line, which role you are applying for. Please note, only soft copy/ email applications to the address provided will be accepted. No hard copy applications will be accepted or received. Kindly include in your application copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, certificate of good conduct, and detailed CV, contact details as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) professional referees