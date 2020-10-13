Position: Accounts Associate – Payables

Location: Thika

Number of posts: 1

Responsibilities

Flag and clarify any unusual or questionable invoice items or prices

Sort, code and match invoices

Ensure payments are made in a timely manner

Track expenses and process expense reports

Post transactions to journals, ledgers and other records

Reconcile accounts payable transactions

Prepare analysis of accounts and ledgers

Maintain vendor/payable files

Correspond with vendors and respond to inquiries

Support timely production of Management Accounts

Assist with month end closing process

Provide supporting documentation for audits

Support monthly bank reconciliation process

Provide assistance and support relating to the procurement process

Any other duty assigned by the line manager from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting or a related degree

CPA(K)

At least 3 years’ experience dealing with accounts payable in a busy accounts office

Experience working in a learning institution will be a distinct advantage

Hands on experience working with a relevant accounting software/ERP. Those with sage X3 experience have added advantage

Team player

Accuracy and attention to detail

Organizing and prioritizing

Confidentiality

Proper judgement

Excellent communication skills

Vendor relationship skills

Information management skills

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

Professional integrity

Ability to meet deadlines

Flexibility

How to apply

Please send your applications to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke not later than 23rd October, 2020 stating clearly on the email subject line and on your application letter reference line, which role you are applying for. Please note, only soft copy/ email applications to the address provided will be accepted. No hard copy applications will be accepted or received. Kindly include in your application copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, certificate of good conduct, and detailed CV, contact details as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) professional referees