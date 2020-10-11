M-Pesa Foundation Academy

Career Opportunity: Accounts Associate – Payables

Established on a modern campus of 75 acres, 45 kilometers outside Nairobi, the M-PESA Foundation Academy is a state of the art, coeducational and residential secondary school offering both the Kenyan National Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP).

The Academy is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) and the Middle Years Program (MYP).

Driven by leadership, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, the Academy serves talented but economically disadvantaged students with demonstrated leadership potential.

M-PESA Foundation Academy offers a world class, well rounded learning environment to develop future leaders.

The Academy places great emphasis on the holistic development of learners not just in academics but also in technology, music, sports, the arts outdoor pursuits and community service.

Learners are exposed to the latest technology as part of the day-to-day teaching and the school prides itself in moulding future leaders and entrepreneurs.

The M-PESA Foundation Academy is seeking to recruit a dynamic and visionary individual with exceptional skills in the following role.

Accounts Associate – Payables

General Purpose: Perform accounting and clerical duties related to the efficient maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions.

Main Job Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

Flag and clarify any unusual or questionable invoice items or prices

Sort, code and match invoices

Ensure payments are made in a timely manner

Track expenses and process expense reports

Post transactions to journals, ledgers and other records

Reconcile accounts payable transactions

Prepare analysis of accounts and ledgers

Maintain vendor/payable files

Correspond with vendors and respond to inquiries

Support timely production of Management Accounts

Assist with month end closing process

Provide supporting documentation for audits

Support monthly bank reconciliation process

Provide assistance and support relating to the procurement process

Any other duty assigned by the line manager from time to time

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting or a related degree CPA(K)

At least 3 years’ experience dealing with accounts payable in a busy accounts office

Experience working in a learning institution will be a distinct advantage

Hands on experience working with a relevant accounting software/ERP.

Those with sage X3 experience have added advantage

Skills and Competencies

Team player

Accuracy and attention to detail

Organizing and prioritizing

Confidentiality

Proper judgement

Excellent communication skills

Vendor relationship skills

Information management skills

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

Professional integrity

Ability to meet deadlines

Flexibility

Application Procedure

Please send your applications to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke not later than 23rd October, 2020 stating clearly on the email subject line and on your application letter reference line, which role you are applying for.

Please note, only soft copy/ email applications to the address provided will be accepted.

No hard copy applications will be accepted or received.

Kindly include in your application copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials, certificate of good conduct, and detailed CV, contact details as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) professional referees.