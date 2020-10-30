Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learning, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and religious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:

POSITION TITLE: Accounts Assistant

DEPARTMENT: Finance

REPORTS TO: Finance Manager

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract

POSITION SUMMARY

As the Accounts Assistant, your main responsibility is to give students receipts and statements as well as deal with suppliers, pay them, handle reconciliations and issue cheques.

Responsibilities (Detailed JD will be given on appointment)

Booking Suppliers invoices in the system

Receipting

Preparing Suppliers payment vouchers when due

Filing statutory deductions i.e. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, WHT

Filing

Bank Reconciliation

Invoicing

Raising approved debit and credit notes on students accounts

Handling of students installment payments

Any other duties assigned by your supervisor as per your qualification

Qualifications

Minimum-B.Com/BA in Finance/Accounting

If registered for CPA/ACCA will be an added advantage

KNOWLEDGE SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills

Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skils

Familiarity with basic Accounting principles

Professional manner and strong ethical code

Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive

Commitment to working efficiently and accurately

How to Apply

Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:

The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College

P.O. Box 15055-00509

Nairobi.

E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke

Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.

NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.