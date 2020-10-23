Kenya Ferry Services is a State Corporation, established under the Companies Act (CAP 486) of the Laws of Kenya and operating under the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, mandated with the operation of ferries in the Country. The Company’s headquarters are set along the expansive shores of the beautiful and splendid Indian Ocean overlooking the magnificent view of the channel at Peleleza, Likoni, Mombasa.

To strengthen its workforce, KFSL is seeking to recruit dynamic, highly driven and result oriented individuals for the following positions:

Accounts Assistant – Grade FU1- Post Ref:3000/10 – 1 Post

Job Summary

Reports to Senior Accountant and is responsible for ensuring an effective management of accounts payable in the organization and ensures accurate and complete records of all creditors’ transactions.

Key Responsibilities

Verify invoices raised in procurement to ensure timely capture of data;

Make entries of all creditors records in the accounting system;

Reconcile creditors’ accounts;

Address queries raised by creditors and escalate issues that cannot be solved at this level;

Daily data entry of cash books;

Daily and monthly bank reconciliations using online (internet banking system);

Post payment through on-line payment system (e-payment);

File and store documents; Write cheques;

Prepare E-payment file;

Maintain petty cash float;

Prepare float summary for re-imbursement;

Receive cash and cheque payments from customers;

Reconcile petty cash records;

Make daily banking of cash collected and cash money from bank; Handle staff debtors a/c- ensure retires and recoveries;

Collect all stationery relating to toll collection;

Reconcile daily collection of waybills and banking slips;

Data entry for trade and staff debtors;

Handle customer complaints by toll collectors or customers.

Qualifications

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Part II;

3 years working experience; and

Certificate in Computer Applications.

How to Apply

Kenya Ferry Services is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization. Applicants comprising persons living with disabilities (PWDs), those from marginalized areas, youth and women are encouraged to apply.

TERMS OF SERVICE AND REMUNERATION

All the above positions are challenging and offer attractive and competitive remuneration packages which include basic salary, house allowance, medical cover, leave travel allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government Public Service guidelines.

SELECTION COMMUNIQUE

Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and should submit among other documents;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

If you believe your career objectives match the above roles, please submit your application, on or before 2nd November, 2020 on our recruitment portal recruitment.kenyaferry.co.ke Only applications made on the recruitment portal will be accepted.

Applications without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation/ details as sought for will not be considered. Any form of Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.